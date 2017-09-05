TVS Motor unveils new variant of StaR City+

App
Sep 05, 2017 05:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

The 110cc motorcycle has undergone some cosmetic changes which include dual tone color, TVS chrome 3D label and with a black grab rail, the city-based company said in a statement.

Two and three wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor has refreshed the popular motorcycle StaR City+ with the launch of new dual tone variant in view of festive season.

The 110cc motorcycle has undergone some cosmetic changes which include dual tone color, TVS chrome 3D label and with a black grab rail, the city-based company said in a statement.

"The award-winning TVS StaR City+ has always stood for style with substance namely power and mileage of 86 kmpl together in an unbeatable package", TVS Motor Company, Vice-President Marketing, commuter motorcycles, scooter and corporate brand, Aniruddha Haldar said.

"Celebrating this amazing combination is the new special edition dual tone StaR City+. This festive season we expect to see a lot of customers opting to celebrate style with substance.", he said.

The company has retained the 110cc four-speed Ecothrust engine which produces 8.4PS of power at7,000rpm with a torque of 8.7NM at 5,000rpm.

The new StaR City will be available in three colors -- black red, black blue, red black. The product is priced at Rs 50,800 (ex-showroom Tamil Nadu) and would be available across its outlet in the State.

tags #Business #Companies #Star City+ #TVS Motor

