TVS Motor sales rise 16% at 2,82,007 units in May

TVS Motor Company today reported a 16 percent increase in total sales at 2,82,007 units in May.

The Chennai-based company had sold 2,43,783 units in May 2016.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month increased 15.6 percent to 2,75,426 units.

Exports during the month were at 40,617 units as against 35,545 units in May 2016, a rise of 14.3 percent.