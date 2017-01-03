TVS Motor sales decline 8% to 1,84,901 units in December

TVS Motor Company today reported 8.47 percent decline in total sales at 1,84,901 units in December.

The Chennai-based company had sold 2,02,021 units in December 2015.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month declined 7.47 percent to 1,79,508 units.

Exports during the month were at 30,694 units as against 32,706 in December 2015, a decline of 6.15 percent.