you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 27, 2017 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Turning 18 this year? Election Commission has roped in Facebook to remind you to register to vote

The ECI had launched a campaign on November 15th to ensure that all prospective and eligible voters born this year are registered to vote

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

If you are turning 18 between November 28 and December 31, along with wishes on your birthday you will be reminded by Facebook to register yourself to vote. A notification urging its users to register with Election Commission of India will also be sent to the users who turned 18 this year.

Facebook has partnered with the Election Commission of India to encourage the first time voters to exercise suffrage.

“This partnership of Election Commission with Facebook for the dissemination of Information will help us reach out the young digital Community of India in fulfilling our mission “No Voter to be Left Behind’’ and “Every Vote Counts”," said Achal Kumar Jyoti, Chief Election Commissioner of India.

The ECI had launched a campaign on November 15th to ensure that all prospective and eligible voters born this year are registered to vote.

“Since the beginning of this year, millions of people in India have used Facebook to engage on elections, whether it's asking the candidates questions, sharing the latest news, or having a conversation about the issues with their friends and followers,” said Nitin Saluja, Politics and Government Outreach Manager for India, South & Central Asia, Facebook.

“Through our partnership with the Election Commission of India, we hope to connect more people with the issues that matter to them, and build a more civically-engaged community.”

In order to reach its 217 million user base in India, the social media giant said that the reminders will be sent in 13 Indian languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, Assamese, Marathi and Oriya.

