you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 25, 2017 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Salman Khan's Tubelight flickers with flat collections on day 2, grosses Rs 21.17 crore at box office

Day two box office collections for Salman Khan starrer-Tubelight has been estimated at Rs 21.17 crore, taking the the two-day total collection to Rs 42.32 crore.

A scene from the movie Tubelight.

Moneycontrol News

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has estimated the earnings of Salman Khan’s Tubelight for the second day at Rs 21.17 crore, taking the two-day total to Rs 42.32 crore.

Despite high expectations, box office collection for the war drama has fallen flat. To stand strong the film needed increased earnings on Saturday but the movie failed to get that extra support from the public.

To get good numbers before Eid is difficult considering the Muslim population refrains from watching movies due to Ramadan. However, a repeat of the 2014 film Kick’s performance that had added around 2 percent on Saturday could have helped Khan’s new release. On the other hand, Tubelight has dropped 5 percent on day two, according to Box Office India report.

The report further adds that in many pockets the film was unable to create the magic due to the slow pace of the film and Salman Khan going against his image. But, some growth was seen in Gujarat / Saurashtra belt. However, this could be due to the fact that some of these places did not start big on day one, added the report.

The other circuit to show growth is Mysore while East Punjab which has no pre-Eid effect dropped 8 percent from a good start on Friday.

The only hope for the film is Monday when the Muslim audience will come to the theatres on Eid. This may give a boost to the box office collections. However, if this audience doesn’t show up then it will be tough for Tubelight to expect a good growth.

