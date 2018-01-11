App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 11, 2018 03:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trump Towers clocks Rs 150 cr in sales on 1st day of launch

The company is targeting Rs 2,500 crore from the sale of 250 units in this project, which was launched yesterday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Realty firm M3M India today said it has sold 20 luxury apartments worth Rs 150 crore under the Trump Towers project in Gurgaon within a day of its launch.

The company is targeting Rs 2,500 crore from the sale of 250 units in this project, which was launched yesterday.

Global realty brand 'Trump Towers' made its debut in North India through real estate firms M3M India and Tribeca Developers.

M3M India is developing this project 'Trump Towers Delhi NCR' at an investment of Rs 1,200 crore, excluding land cost. Tribeca has got the exclusive right to market this project, while The Trump Organization has lent the Trump brand.

"We have recorded sales of Rs 150 crore on the first day of launching the iconic Trump Towers in Gurgaon," M3M India Director Pankaj Bansal said in a statement.

The company sold 20 super luxury homes yesterday.

M3M and Tribeca will develop 250 ultra luxury residences under a brand licence from The Trump Organization, which is currently led by Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump.

The project offers 250 ultra luxury residences with initial price ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore.

The construction work of the towers, each around 50 floors and over 600 ft facing golf course, will start in March and the project will be completed in 5 years.

M3M India has a land bank of 2,200 acres in and around Gurgaon. It has already completed 8 projects and is currently developing 12 projects.

tags #Business #Companies #M3M #Trump Towers

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.