App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 20, 2017 11:23 PM IST | Source: CNBC

Trump says US will designate North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism

The designation "should have happened a long time ago," Trump said at the start of a Cabinet meeting.

CNBC

President Donald Trump on Monday said the US is designating North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The designation "should have happened a long time ago," the president said at the start of a Cabinet meeting. He cited the regime's nuclear weapons program, acts of international terrorism, and the death of 22-year-old student Otto Warmbier of Cincinnati.

The designation will impose further sanctions and penalties on Kim Jong Un's regime. Trump said the Treasury Department will announce additional sanctions on North Korea on Tuesday.

The move returns North Korea to the list of countries the US views as state sponsors of terror for the first time since 2008. That's when the North was removed in a bid to salvage a deal to halt its nuclear development.

U.S. officials cited the killing of Kim's estranged half brother Kim Jong Nam in a Malaysian airport this year as an act of terrorism.

Warmbier died after being returned to the United States from North Korea in an unconscious state. He had been sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor after confessing to attempting to steal a banner while visiting North Korea.

North Korea joins Iran, Sudan and Syria on the US list of state sponsors of terror.

tags #Business #Donald Trump #world

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.