May 03, 2017 07:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Trump, Putin had 'good' talk about ending Syria war: White House

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had a "very good" talk about ending Syria war and best ways to resolve the dangerous situation in North Korea, the White House has said after both leaders held a telephonic conversation.

During their conversation, the two leaders also discussed at length working together to eradicate terrorism throughout the Middle East and spoke about how best to resolve the "very dangerous" situation in North Korea, the White House said yesterday.

"President Trump and President Putin agreed that the suffering in Syria has gone on for far too long and that all parties must do all they can to end the violence," the White House said.

The conversation was a very good one, and included the discussion of safe, or de-escalation, zones to achieve lasting peace for humanitarian and many other reasons, it said.

The US will be sending a representative to the cease-fire talks in Astana, Kazakhstan on May 3-4, it added.

"They also discussed at length working together to eradicate terrorism throughout the Middle East. Finally, they spoke about how best to resolve the very dangerous situation in North Korea," the White House said.

Putin even invited Trump to talk more — and to meet face-to-face when both leaders are in Hamburg, Germany for the G-20 summit of major economic powers in July.

It was at least the third conversation between the two leaders since Trump's inauguration.

