Apr 25, 2017 08:15 AM IST | Source: PTI
Trump, Merkel discuss Syria, Yemen and North Korea
US President Donald Trump discussed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel the conflicts in Syria and Yemen and the "urgent security challenge" posed by North Korea in a phone call, the White House said.
"The leaders discussed the conflicts in Syria and Yemen and the urgent security challenge posed by North Korea," the White House said in a readout of the phone call.Trump also reaffirmed American support for German- and French-led efforts to negotiate a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Ukraine on the basis of the Minsk agreements, it said.