Trump, Merkel discuss Syria, Yemen and North Korea

US President Donald Trump discussed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel the conflicts in Syria and Yemen and the "urgent security challenge" posed by North Korea in a phone call, the White House said.

Trump also reaffirmed American support for German- and French-led efforts to negotiate a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Ukraine on the basis of the Minsk agreements, it said.