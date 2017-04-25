App
Apr 25, 2017 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trump govt was wrong on visa issuance number for Indian IT cos

A White House official last week had said that Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) use large share of H-1B visas through the lottery system. However, according to the Nasscom data, these companies accounted for only 8.8 percent of the H-1B in FY15.

Trump govt was wrong on visa issuance number for Indian IT cos

Moneycontrol News

Refuting US claims, Nasscom (National Association of Software and Services Companies) on Monday said that Indian IT companies accounted for less than 20 percent of the 65,000 visas that are issued annually.

A White House official last week had said that Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) use large share of H-1B visas through the lottery system. However, according to the Nasscom data, these companies accounted for only 8.8 percent of the H-1B in FY15.

“In FY2015, only six of the top 20 H-1B recipients were Indian companies. Further, among the companies named, the two Indian companies namely TCS and Infosys together received 7,504 approved H-1B visas, which is only 8.8% of the total approved H-1B visas,” the apex body said.

Visas granted In FY16 and FY17 to IT companies was below the 20 percent mark, Nasscom president R Chandrasekhar told Financial Express.

The tightening of work visas by the Donald Trump government has led to fall in visa applications for the first time since 2013.

For 2017-18, number of H-1B applicants dropped by nearly 16 percent to 199,000 applications. This number in 2016-17 was 236,000.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which takes care of visa process, has temporarily suspended premium processing of work visas.

Trump last week signed an executive order to remove the lottery system for visas and replaced it with merit-based immigration policy.

Nasscom further said that Indian IT companies pay almost 35 percent higher wages than the prescribed level of USD 60,000. The average salary for visa holders is nearly USD 82,000 excluding visa costs.

US is facing accelerating shortfall between demand and supply of skilled technical workers. According to the US Department of Labour, there will be 2.4 million unfilled STEM – occupations that require education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics - jobs by 2018.

Of this, almost 50 percent vacancies will be IT-related.

The tightening of visas in US has triggered multiple visa woes for India. Singapore, Australia and New Zealand too have tightened their work visa policies. Brexit only adds to the growing uncertainty for the sector.

The IT sector, already facing multiple growth challenges, is bracing itself for a tough ride with US and uncertainty surrounding the visa norms.

tags #Business #H-1B visa #Infosys #TCS

