Truck rentals recover 18-20% on trunk routes: IFTRT

Truck rentals have recovered by 18-20 percent in December, last year from the previous month low of 25-30 percent on trunk routes on the back of resumption of toll collection on national highways last month and improvement in cash flow in the market, IFTRT said today.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 03, 2017, 10.01 PM | Source: PTI

Truck rentals recover 18-20% on trunk routes: IFTRT

Truck rentals have recovered by 18-20 percent in December, last year from the previous month low of 25-30 percent on trunk routes on the back of resumption of toll collection on national highways last month and improvement in cash flow in the market, IFTRT said today.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Truck rentals recover 18-20% on trunk routes: IFTRT

Truck rentals have recovered by 18-20 percent in December, last year from the previous month low of 25-30 percent on trunk routes on the back of resumption of toll collection on national highways last month and improvement in cash flow in the market, IFTRT said today.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Truck rentals recover 18-20% on trunk routes: IFTRT
Truck rentals have recovered by 18-20 percent in December, last year from the previous month low of 25-30 percent on trunk routes on the back of resumption of toll collection on national highways last month and improvement in cash flow in the market, IFTRT said today.

"With toll exemption being stopped w.e.f. December 2, 2016 and Rs 1.79/litre diesel price hike along with improvement in cargo offering by 10-15 percent, truck rentals have recovered by 18-20 percent in December 2016 from the previous month low of 25-30 percent on trunk routes," Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training the apex body tracking truck industry in India said in a statement.

In view of toll exemption, post demonetisation, despite hike in diesel price, truck rentals plummeted by 25-30 percent on trunk routes as businesses virtually came to a standstill, resulting in 40 percent drop in fleet utilisation due to slack consumer spending and dispatches as toll on highways is considered to be 15-20 percent of variable cost of a trucker, it said.

Tags  Truck rentals trunk routes toll collection national highways IFTRT
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Truck rentals recover 18-20% on trunk routes: IFTRT
nart
New Member
11 Followers

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.