Truck aggregator 4tigo to expand in northern, western India

Nandan Nilekani and Accel Partners-backed truck aggregator 4tigo on Wednesday said it is looking at expanding in smaller cities in northern and western regions of the country.

"We are looking at expanding presence in Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik in Maharashtra and Jaipur, Chandigarh Lucknow and Haridwar in the north," its co-founder Vivek Malhotra told reporters here.

He said the company, that has raised USD 12 million in two rounds of capital infusion in which both the investors participated, is not looking at any new capital raising.

It has 10,000 trucks on its application which have joined by paying an enrolment fee of Rs 1,000 each, he said.