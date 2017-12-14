App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 14, 2017 08:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Trai's views on in-flight connectivity framework by December-end

Also, the regulator will "soon" provide its inputs to the telecom department on the proposed New Telecom Policy (NTP), which is currently in the works.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Telecom regulator Trai will come out with its recommendations on allowing in-flight connectivity by December-end, a top official said today.

Also, the regulator will "soon" provide its inputs to the telecom department on the proposed New Telecom Policy (NTP), which is currently in the works.

Trai has formed four working groups to discuss various aspects of the NTP, including licensing, infrastructure, and broadband, among others.

Referring to recommendations on in-flight connectivity, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) chairman R S Sharma said: "We are working on this and certainly in the current calender year, it will come out... which means in next 15 days or so."

related news

Sharma declined to divulge more, but said "the broad point is that in-flight connectivity shall be allowed".

"Basically the recommendations will set broad parameters of that," he said.

Sharma was speaking to reporters on sidelines of a conference on 'Accelerating Satellite Broadband for Inclusive Growth'.

On the NTP, Sharma said Trai has already held various rounds of discussions -- both internally and with the telecom department, which is working on the new policy.

"We will soon be giving them our inputs," he said.

On the open sky policy, Sharma said that while the policy mandated that the service provider or anyone that wants to provide broadband will be able to contract satellite operators, there were still some "deficiencies" in the system.

"That, we will need to work out," he said, but ruled out a separate consultation paper on the same.

The new telecom policy will exemplify all those issues, Sharma noted.

Trai had begun the consultation process for framing guidelines for full-fledged in-flight mobile services in late September.

In its consultation paper on In-Flight Connectivity (IFC), the regulator had then said, "Given the rapidly expanding demand for In-Flight Communication, there is a proposal to introduce In-Flight Connectivity for voice, data and video services over Indian airspace for domestic, international and over-flying flight in Indian airspace."

tags #Business #Companies #Telecom #TRAI

most popular

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.