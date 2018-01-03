App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 03, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

TRAI invites public views on inputs for national telecom policy

The telecom regulator TRAI on Wednesday invited public views on inputs for the proposed National Telecom Policy (NTP), which is under formulation by the government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The telecom regulator TRAI on Wednesday invited public views on inputs for the proposed National Telecom Policy (NTP), which is under formulation by the government.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will give its inputs on the matter to the Telecom Department, which hopes to finalise the new policy by March 2018.

TRAI on Wednesday released a consultation paper on 'Inputs for Formulation of National Telecom Policy- 2018'.

The regulator, in a statement, said that its inputs have been prepared based on preliminary discussions with multiple stakeholders including telecom operators, equipment manufacturers, industry bodies, and cloud service providers "in line with the technological advancements in the sector and customer aspirations for digital services".

related news

The NTP 'objectives' outlined in TRAI consultation paper include achieving 900 million broadband connections at a minimum download speed of 2 Mbps, developing 10 million public wi-fi hotspots, attaining average speed of 20 Mbps for wireless Internet connectivity, and placing India among top-50 nations in global rankings of network readiness, communications systems, and services.

Other objectives include enabling access for connecting to 10 billion Internet of Things and Machine-to-Machine sensors and devices and attracting USD 100-billion investment in the communications sector.

The TRAI paper said this can be achieved through strategies like a review of the license fee and spectrum charges, and working towards One Nation – One License for services, and making available finance for communication infrastructure projects on par with that of connectivity infrastructure sectors like roadways and railways.

It said that the policy could have twin goals - facilitating the development of communication infrastructure and services to achieve inclusive socio-economic growth and to propel India to become the front-runner in the "Fourth Industrial Revolution".

"This policy would set the mission and objectives to be accomplished by the end of the calendar year 2022 when India will be celebrating its 75 years of Independence," Trai paper said asking stakeholders to give their comments on structure and contents of the proposed NTP inputs.

The deadline for the written comments is January 19, 2018.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.