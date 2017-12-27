Trade setup for Wednesday: Top 15 things you should know before Opening Bell

The bulls remained in control of D-Street despite weak global cues to take the index to a fresh record high of 10,545.45 on Tuesday. The index formed a bullish candle for the second consecutive day in a row which closely resembles a ‘Hanging Man’ kind of pattern on daily charts.

The index continues to make high highs and higher lows which suggest that the bullish momentum remains intact, but considering the fact we are trading near record highs some consolidation cannot be ruled out.

Investors who are long on Nifty can consider booking partial profits while for the rest of the position a strict stop loss below 10,426 could be placed, suggest experts.

A Hanging Man is a bearish reversal candlestick pattern which is usually formed at the end of an uptrend or at the top. In a perfect 'Hanging Man' pattern either there will be a small upper shadow or no upper shadow at all, a small body and long lower shadow.

The market witnesses a significant selloff in the beginning just like we saw in Tuesday’s trading session but still manages to recoup some of the losses and closes near the opening level.

The Nifty50 which opened at 10,512.30 slipped to an intraday low of 10,477.95 which made a long lower shadow, but then bulls took control and pushed the index to a record high of 10,545.45 which made a small upper shadow.

“Albeit Nifty50 registered a new lifetime high it witnessed a ‘Hanging Man’ kind of formation after moving in a narrow range of around 60 points. However, as momentum is quite strong and favouring bulls it looks prudent to ride the rally with a stop below 10426 levels on closing basis,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Traders are advised to take a cautious stance as we head towards critical resistance points of 10600 – 10,650 levels and they should consider part profit booking in next trading session as we head higher towards 10,600 levels and remain focused on extremely stock specific opportunities,” he said.

India VIX moved up by 3.99 percent at 12.05. Volatility moved higher after declining in the last six trading sessions. Overall lower volatility is supporting the Bullish bias of the market.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty

The Nifty closed at 10,531.5 on Tuesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,491.17, followed by 10,450.83. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,558.67 and 10,585.83.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,675.2. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,576.24, followed by 25,477.27. On the upside, key resistance levels are 25,743.54, followed by 25,811.87.

Call Options Data

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 55.45 lakh contracts stands at strike price 10,500, which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in the December series; followed by 10,600, which now holds 45.19 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,700, which has accumulated 35.20 lakh contracts in OI.

Call writing was seen at a strike price of 10,600, which saw the addition of 2.16 lakh contracts, followed by 10,700, which added 1.82 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at strike price 10,400, which shed 4.49 lakh contracts, followed by 10,300 which shed 2.32 lakh contracts.

Put Options Data

Maximum put OI of 70.90 lakh contracts was seen at strike price 10,000, which will act as a crucial base for the index in December series; followed by 10,400, which now holds 59.26 lakh contracts and 10,200 which has now accumulated 48.42 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 10,500 (9.17 lakh contracts added), followed by 10,100, which saw the addition of 1.12 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at strike 10,000, which shed 4.21 lakh contracts, followed by 10,300, which shed 1.98 lakh contracts and 10,200, which shed 1.54 lakh contracts.

FII & DII Data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 44.07 crore, while domestic institutional investors also bought shares worth Rs 544.5 crore in the Indian equity market on Tuesday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

90 stocks saw long build-up:

48 stocks saw short covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

42 stocks saw short build-up:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.

29 stocks saw long unwinding:

Long unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

Bulk Deals:

HCL Infosystems: Parth Infin Brokers bought and sold 18.3 lakh shares.

Jet Airways: Crossland Trading bought and sold 6.02 lakh shares.

Reliance Communications: Adroit Financial Services traded 2.71 crore shares. Shaastra Securities traded in 4.22 crore shares.

Manav Patel traded in around 16 lakh shares at Rs 21 apiece.

Analyst Meet/Briefings:

Shriram City Union Finance to meet IIFL in Chennai on 27 December.

Stocks in news:

Canara Bank:

The board of the bank decided to raise additional equity capital amounting to Rs90 crore through QIP route by issuing Rs9 crore equity shares of face value Rs10.

Alembic Pharma:

This is to inform the exchange that our Associate Company, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals S.A. (Rhizen) has released a Press Release announcing that the USFDA has granted Orphan-Drug Designation for Tenalisib (RP6530).

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Alkeran (melphalan hydrochloride) for Injection used in the treatment of certain types of cancer and approved in the US market by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), said a report.

Maruti Suzuki:

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the seller of every second car in India, has raised its sales target for the second time in two years to 2.5 million units every year by 2025, said a Mint report quoting two people with knowledge of the matter.

Pidilite Industries:

Adhesives and industrial chemicals manufacturer Pidilite Industries said its board has approved a share buyback proposal of up to Rs. 500 crore.

11 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as Balrampur Chini, DHFL, DLF, GMR Infra, IFCI, HDIL, Jet Airways, Jain Irrigations Systems, JP Associates, Reliance Capital and Wockhardt.