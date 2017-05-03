Trade Setup for Thursday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty closed above its crucial resistance level of 9,300 on Wednesday but made a bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts which also looks like an "inside bar" kind of pattern.

This sideways phase of five trading sessions is slowly negatively impacting the technical picture. The index is stuck in a range which most experts call it as no trade zone.

Market participants are awaiting some key trigger which could either lead to a breakout or a breakdown on charts, but till then the market is likely to move in range.

If the index sustains below 9,280 the correction will accelerate, which could take the Nifty towards 9191 levels while a break above 9,350-9,380 will fuel bullish momentum.

We have collated the top ten data points to help you spot profitable trade:

Key Support & Resistance Level for Nifty:

The Nifty slipped below its crucial support level of 9,300 for the third consecutive day in a row, but bulls always manage to push the index higher towards the close of the day, which is a bullish sign.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 9,291.47, followed by 9,270.98. If the index starts to move higher then key resistance levels to watch out for are 9,339.37, followed by 9,366.78.

Nifty Bank:

Nifty Bank closed 34 points lower or 0.15 percent at 22,307 on Wednesday. The important Pivot level which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 22,215.27, followed by 22,123. On the upside, the key resistance level is 22,424 followed by 22,541.

Call Options Data:

Maximum Call open interest (OI) of 49 lakh contracts stands at strike price 9,500 which will act as a crucial resistance level for the index in May series, followed by 9,400 which now holds 42 lakh contracts in open interest and 9,300, which has accumulated 29 lakh contracts in OI.

Call Writing was seen at strike prices of 9,300 (1.2 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,400 (4.8 lakh contracts added), 9,500 (2.2 lakh contracts added), 9,600 (0.89 lakh contracts added) and 9,300 (1.2 lakh contracts added).

Call unwinding was seen at strike prices of 9,700 (0.3 lakh contracts were shed), followed by a marginal decline in strike prices of 8,900 and 8,800.

Put Options Data:

Maximum Put OI of 47.8 lakh contracts was seen at strike price of 9,000 which will act as a crucial base for the index in May series followed by 9,300 which has accumulated 46.2 lakh contracts in open interest, and 9,200 which now holds 44.65 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,300 (6.3 lakh contracts added), followed by 9,200 (2.9 lakh contracts added), 9,100 (1.5 lakh contracts added), and 9,000 (1.6 lakh contracts added). Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9,500, and 9,600.

“On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9,000 followed by 9,300 and 9,200, while maximum Call OI was seen at strike prices 9,500 followed by 9,400,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

“We have seen fresh Put activities at strike prices of 9,300 which is supporting the index on declines, while intact Call writing was seen at strike prices 9,300, 9,400 and 9,500 that are restricting its upside momentum,” he said.

FII & DII Data:

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 518 crore compared to domestic institutional investors, who bought Rs 112 crore in the Indian equity market.

Stocks with high delivery percentage:

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting the delivery of the stock which means that investors are bullish on the stock.

58 socks saw Long Buildup:

35 stocks saw Short Covering:

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

37 stocks saw Long Unwinding:

Long Unwinding happens when there is a decrease in OI as well as in price.

71 stocks saw Short Buildup:

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates short positions being built up.