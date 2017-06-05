Toyota sells all shares in Tesla, cancels all tie-ups
Toyota Motor Corp said it had sold all shares in Tesla Inc by the end of 2016, having canceled its tie-up with the U.S. luxury automaker to jointly develop electric vehicles.
Japan's biggest automaker had bought around a 3 percent stake in the Palo Alto-based automaker for $50 million.Toyota spokesman Ryo Sakai said the company had sold all of its shares in Tesla as of the end of 2016, part of a regular, periodic review of its investments, after it had initially sold down a portion in 2014.
In November, the Japanese automaker appointed its president to lead their newly-formed electric car division, flagging its commitment to develop a technology that it has been slow to embrace.
The department comprises a new in-house unit to plan Toyota's strategy to develop and market electric cars as part of the company's efforts to keep pace with tightening global emissions regulations.