Toyota may return to petrol models as GST rates threaten to derail hybrid plans

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is reconsidering plans of introducing new hybrid models in India if the government does not reduce the goods and services tax (GST) rate on such vehicles, according to a report in Mint.

The GST Council has fixed a duty of 43 percent on hybrid cars, which were not one of the 66 products whose rates were lowered by the council on Sunday. The cars will attract 15 percent cess above the 28 percent GST rate just like luxury cars and sports utility vehicles.

The company has been selling the locally manufactured Camry hybrid cars and had plans to launch more models, but will be affected by high GST rates and more stringent fuel efficiency norms that will be rolled out from 2021.

Shekar Viswanathan, Vice-Chairman and Director at Toyota Kirloskar, was quoted as saying that the company would discontinue sales of the Camry hybrid and return to petrol models if rates are not lowered.

Toyota sold 1,254 units of hybrids in 2016 and 72 of the petrol variant. It had targeted selling 1,310 units by the end of the current year.

Toyota is likely to bear the brunt of the new rates competing models such as Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Mahindra Scorpio Intelli hybrid are categorised as mild hybrids.

Currently, both models enjoy subsidies of Rs 13,000 for mild hybrid and Rs 70,000 for full hybrid.