App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 01, 2017 04:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Toyota Kirloskar sales down 9.29% at 12,339 units in May

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today reported 9.29 percent decline in total sales at 12,339 units in May.

Toyota Kirloskar sales down 9.29% at 12,339 units in May

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today reported 9.29 percent decline in total sales at 12,339 units in May.

The company had sold a total of 13,604 units in the same month last year, TKM said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 13.48 percent to 10,914 units as against 12,614 units in May last year, it added.

TKM exported 1,425 units of the Etios series in May 2017 as compared to 990 units in the same month last year, a growth of 43.94 percent.

Commenting on the performance, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Director and Senior Vice-President - Sales & Marketing N Raja said ambiguity surrounding the proposed GST structure made customers postpone vehicle purchasing plans.

"We expect this impact to magnify in June 2017 until the customers have a clear understanding of the final pricing post the GST rollout," he added.

Raja further said the company expected the government to review the proposed tax structure, under GST regime, for greener vehicles such as electric, hybrid to achieve cleaner mobility solutions.

"We do hope the government will continue to extend the prevailing tax benefits for greener technologies which are purely based on the fuel efficiency and eco-friendliness," he added.

Under the proposed GST rates, hybrid vehicles are to be taxed at 28 percent with 15 percent cess, same as that of other large luxury cars and SUVs. Under the GST, the tax incidence on hybrid vehicles will go up to 43 percent from the current level of effective tax rate of 30.3 percent.
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.