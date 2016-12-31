Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales up 29% in Dec at 14,093 units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today reported a 29.73 per cent increase in sales for December at 14,093 units as against 10,863 units in the same month last year.

The company sold 12,747 units in the domestic market in December 2016, making it the highest sale in December in the last five years, TKM said in a statement.

It had sold 10,442 units in the same month last year.

TKM exported 1,346 units of the Etios series last month as against 441 units in December 2015.

Commenting on sales performance, TKM Director & Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing N Raja said: "December is usually a high selling month as most manufacturers try and liquidate the year-end stocks and come up with schemes offering huge discounts on products. In our case, we ensure a lean inventory at all times both on our side as well as the dealer and we have been able to maintain the same in the year end as well." He said there was strong demand in the market for the new Crysta and Fortuner.

Having said that, the number of walk-ins at the dealership and enquiries have been impacted due to demonetization in the past two months, he said.

"Although we saw a slight surge in footfalls and customer enquiries in December, the effects of demonetisation will reflect until the first quarter of this year. We hope that the New Year will bring in positive sentiments in the market," Raja added.