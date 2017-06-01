Toyota hits pause button on new launches, to wait for dust to settle in Motown

Too many regulatory changes in a short span have baffled the world’s second biggest automaker Toyota as it rethinks product launches and investments in India.

The fifth largest car maker with a share of 4.7 percent in the Indian market said it will not launch any new products this year but will instead focus on consolidating operations.

Speaking to Moneycontrol N Raja, Director and Senior Vice-President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are waiting for things to settle down before proceeding to launch new products. There are so many things happening all at once”.

Raja was referring to the slew of changes that the Indian automotive market had seen in the last one year. These include ban on big diesel-powered vehicles and demonetization which had crippled demand for the sector last year.

More such equally dramatic changes are set for introduction later in the year. The roll-out of GST (Goods and Services Tax) will drive out demand for hybrids as new taxes on them would make them commercially unviable.

Further, the government has indicated that it wants to stop sales of all vehicles which are not electric by 2032 to promote green mobility. Toyota sells two ‘green’ vehicles in India - Camry and Prius – both of which are hybrids. The company has not indicated if it wants to enter the plug-in battery operated vehicle space.

“Under the GST small cars are getting expensive but large cars are getting cheaper. Plus, we have the crash test norms and emission norms (BS-VI) to meet which will make things difficult for all manufacturers. In the next three years the automotive industry will go through a lot of changes”, added Raja.

With no new launches in the kitty Toyota is expecting a growth lower than the industry this year at around 5-6 percent compared to the guidance of 7-8 percent provided by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, the apex lobby body of the auto makers.

The Bengaluru-based company is believed to have worked on at least two new models for the Indian market. One of them was the Vios pitted against the Honda City, one of the best-selling mid-size sedans in India.

The other was a compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) a segment which has grown exponentially during the last few years. The final product was a compact sedan on the lines of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Instead, Toyota has decided to focus on existing top-performing models to keep the buyers excited. For instance, it is trying to bring down the waiting period on the Innova Crysta which is now at around five weeks.

“It is really challenging to improve the production of the Innova at the existing plant whose capacity is 110,000 units a year. Demand remains very strong for the product. Since the Fortuner is also made at that plant it is not easy to increase production, added Raja.

Last year Toyota Kirloskar clocked an increase of 11.5 percent in domestic sales at 1.43 lakh units, according to SIAM data. This was better than the industry’s growth of 9.2 percent during the same year to 3.04 million units.