Nov 17, 2017 08:07 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Toshiba says not considering separate investment in chip unit by Bain group member

The statement came after Yomiuri newspaper reported that the cash-strapped conglomerate was considering a capital increase for the subsidiary, Toshiba Memory, with the investment coming from a member of the Bain-led group.

Toshiba Corp said on Friday it was not considering accepting any separate investment in its memory chip unit by a member of a Bain Capital-led consortium that has agreed to buy the prized business for $18 billion.

Strapped with liabilities arising from its bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit, Toshiba agreed in September to sell the chip unit to the consortium, which also includes South Korea's SK Hynix Inc . Toshiba repeated on Friday its stance that it was aiming to close the deal by the end of March.

