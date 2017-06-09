App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 09, 2017 04:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Torrent Power seeks 36 LNG cargoes over three-year period

The company is seeking three cargoes per quarter from Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2020, the document showed.

Torrent Power seeks 36 LNG cargoes over three-year period

Torrent Power on Friday invited suppliers to fill its demand for 36 liquefied natural gas (LNG) across a three-year period starting in 2018, according to a tender document.

The company is seeking three cargoes per quarter from Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2020, the document showed.

Offers must be submitted no later than June 30 and Torrent Power will seek to evaluate offers by July 6, it said.

The power plant operator owns 1 million tonnes of LNG import capacity annually at Petronet's Dahej terminal.

tags #Business #LNG #Torrent Power

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.