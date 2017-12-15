App
Dec 15, 2017 04:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Torrent Pharma raises Rs 1,000 cr via NCDs

Torrent Pharmaceuticals today said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of non- convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

It however did not disclose what it proposes to do with the money raised.

The company has issued non-convertible debentures for an amount of Rs 1,000 crore on December 14, 2017, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

The tenure of allotment is eight years and the date of maturity is December 12, 2025, it added.

The NCDs have been listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the National Stock Exchange, it said.

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals were today trading at Rs 1,342 per scrip on BSE, up 2.05 per cent from the previous close.

