Top drug firms mulling proposal to sell only one brand for each molecule

Members of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance - a powerful grouping of India's 10 leading drug firms - are mulling a proposal to sell only one brand for each molecule.

The move comes in the backdrop of the recent statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who indicated that a legislation was in the works to make it mandatory for doctors to write prescriptions of generic names in a bid to lower prices of drugs.

Medical Council of India, the statutory body that regulates medical education and registers doctors, last week issued a public notice to all physicians in the country to prescribe drugs only by generic names and warned of disciplinary action against doctors violating the code.

However, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), an umbrella body of doctors, had later clarified that MCI's circular merely calls on doctors to prescribe drugs with generic names and mention the name of the salt, but they are not prohibited from writing the company name or the brand to provide the best quality.

"The medical practitioner, ultimately, has the right to choose the drug and brand. But along the brand, they must mention the generic name. They must also justify why a Rs 90 drug has been prescribed when a Re 1 drug is also available in the market," said KK Agarwal, President, IMA.