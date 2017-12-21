Top buy & sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for December 21

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying DLF with target at Rs 260 and stop loss at Rs 237, a buy on Larsen & Toubro with a target at Rs 1256 and stop loss at Rs 1222 and a buy also on NIIT Tech with target at Rs 660 and stop loss at Rs 662.
The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading lower by around 10 points at 10458, a fall of around 0.1 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a flat to negative note.
Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1710 and target of Rs 1660
Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1067 and target of Rs 1120
Buy NCC around Rs 128 with stop loss of Rs 125 and target of Rs 135
Sell IndusInd Bank below Rs 1655 with stop loss of Rs 1671 for target of Rs 1620
Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 311 and target of Rs 335
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy DLF with target at Rs 260 and stop loss at Rs 237
Buy Larsen & Toubro with a target at Rs 1256 and stop loss at Rs 1222
Buy NIIT Tech with target at Rs 660 and stop loss at Rs 662Buy Tata Elxsi with a target of Rs 985 and stop loss at Rs 948