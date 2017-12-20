App
Dec 20, 2017 08:35 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Top buy & sell ideas by Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for December 20

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Steel Authority of India with a stop loss of Rs 81.50 and target of Rs 87, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance above Rs 398, with stop loss of Rs 391 and target of Rs 414 and a buy also on Idea Cellular with a stop loss of Rs 96 for target of Rs 103.

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading lower by around 27 points at 10442, a fall of around 0.26 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a negative note.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Steel Authority of India with a stop loss of Rs 81.50 and target of Rs 87

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance above Rs 398, with stop loss of Rs 391 and target of Rs 414

Buy Idea Cellular with a stop loss of Rs 96 for target of Rs 103

Buy Reliance Capital with a stop loss of Rs 418 and target of Rs 435

Buy United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 1050 and target of Rs 1145

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a target at Rs 1370 and stop loss at 1330

Buy SAIL with a target of Rs 88 and stop loss at Rs 80

Buy Tata Motors with target at Rs 435 and stop loss at Rs 410

Buy United Breweries with target at Rs 1130 and stop loss at Rs 1040

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

