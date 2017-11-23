Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral,Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for November 23

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading higher by around 19 points at 10372, a rise of around 0.18 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a positive note.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Rain Industries with a stop loss of Rs 315, target of Rs 332

Buy United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 1090, target of Rs 1150

Buy Sun Pharma Advanced Research with a stop loss of Rs 410, target of Rs 435

Buy Future Retail with a stop loss of Rs 565, target of Rs 590

Buy Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 868, target of Rs 895

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Dalmia Bharat with a stop loss of Rs 3005 for target of Rs 2900

Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 461.50 for target of Rs 484

Buy IDBI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 59.90 for target of Rs 66

Sell Idea Cellular around Rs 99-99.50 with a stop loss of Rs 102.50 for target of Rs 92

Buy Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 852 for target of Rs 910

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Muthoot Finance with target at Rs 480, stop loss at Rs 455

Buy Sun TV Network with target at Rs 900, stop loss at Rs 860