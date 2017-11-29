Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for November 29

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading higher by around 24.5 points at 10394, a rise of around 0.24 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a positive note.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Jet Airways with a stop loss of Rs 650, target of Rs 675

Buy Arvind with a stop loss of Rs 440, target of Rs 465

Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 3350, target of Rs 3500

Buy Tata Coffee with a stop loss of Rs 170, target of Rs 185

Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 5200, target of Rs 5350

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 5120 for target of Rs 5450

Buy BHEL with a stop loss of Rs 91.50 for target of Rs 99

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 423 for target of Rs 450

Buy Piramal Enterprises above Rs 2780 with stop loss of Rs 2745 for target of Rs 2850

Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 510 for target of Rs 542

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Hindustan Construction Company with target at Rs 42, stop loss at Rs 39