Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for November 29

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading higher by around 24.5 points at 10394, a rise of around 0.24 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a positive note.
Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Jet Airways with a stop loss of Rs 650, target of Rs 675
Buy Arvind with a stop loss of Rs 440, target of Rs 465
Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 3350, target of Rs 3500
Buy Tata Coffee with a stop loss of Rs 170, target of Rs 185
Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 5200, target of Rs 5350
Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com
Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 5120 for target of Rs 5450
Buy BHEL with a stop loss of Rs 91.50 for target of Rs 99
Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 423 for target of Rs 450
Buy Piramal Enterprises above Rs 2780 with stop loss of Rs 2745 for target of Rs 2850
Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 510 for target of Rs 542
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy Hindustan Construction Company with target at Rs 42, stop loss at Rs 39Sell Apollo Hospitals with target at Rs 1060, stop loss at Rs 1128.