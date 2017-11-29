App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 29, 2017 09:02 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for November 29

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on Jet Airways with a stop loss of Rs 650, target of Rs 675, a buy on Arvind with a stop loss of Rs 440, target of Rs 465 and a buy on United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 3350, target of Rs 3500.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading higher by around 24.5 points at 10394, a rise of around 0.24 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a positive note.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Jet Airways with a stop loss of Rs 650, target of Rs 675

related news

Buy Arvind with a stop loss of Rs 440, target of Rs 465

Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 3350, target of Rs 3500

Buy Tata Coffee with a stop loss of Rs 170, target of Rs 185

Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 5200, target of Rs 5350

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com

Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 5120 for target of Rs 5450

Buy BHEL with a stop loss of Rs 91.50 for target of Rs 99

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 423 for target of Rs 450

Buy Piramal Enterprises above Rs 2780 with stop loss of Rs 2745 for target of Rs 2850

Buy RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 510 for target of Rs 542

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Hindustan Construction Company with target at Rs 42, stop loss at Rs 39

Sell Apollo Hospitals  with target at Rs 1060, stop loss at Rs 1128.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.