you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 17, 2018 09:58 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral & Prakash Gaba for January 17

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Sonata Software with a stop loss of Rs 298, target of Rs 315 and Indian Hotels with a stop loss of Rs 140, target of Rs 154.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading higher by around 3 points at 10718, a rise of around 0.03 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a flat to positive note.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Sonata Software with a stop loss of Rs 298, target of Rs 315

Buy Indian Hotels with a stop loss of Rs 140, target of Rs 154

Sell Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 161, target of Rs 150

Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 161, target of Rs 150

Sell Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 168, target of Rs 160

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1850, target of Rs 1900

Sell Reliance Power with a stop loss of Rs 52, target of Rs 44

Sell Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 42, target of Rs 36

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Sell Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with target at Rs 398 and stop lossat Rs 418

Sell Muthoot Finance with target at Rs 428 and stop loss at Rs 447

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss at Rs 336 for target of Rs 360

Sell Reliance Capital with a stop loss at Rs 565 for target of Rs 550

