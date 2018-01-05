App
Jan 05, 2018 08:23 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for January 5

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com recommends buying Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 1410 for target of Rs 1500 and a buy on CESC with a stop loss of Rs 1069 for target of Rs 1130.

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading higher by around 13 points at 10545, a rise of around 0.12 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a positive note.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 1020, target of Rs 1065

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 780, target of Rs 805

Buy Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 1085, target of Rs 1140

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 885, target of Rs 920

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 754, target of Rs  780

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com

Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 1410 for target of Rs 1500

Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 1069 for target of Rs 1130

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 270 for target of Rs 292

Buy Cipla above Rs 620 with stop loss of Rs 609 for target of Rs 640

Buy IDBI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 61 for target of Rs 70

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Grasim Industries with  target at Rs 1200 and stop loss at Rs 1140

Buy ONGC with target at Rs 206 and stop loss at Rs 195

Buy PNB with target at Rs 185 and stop loss at Rs 168

Buy Rural Electrification Corporation with target at Rs 170 and stop loss at Rs 157

