Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for January 19

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading higher by around 11.5 points at 10823, a rise of around 0.11 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a positive note.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell National Aluminium Company with a stop loss of Rs 77, target of Rs 70

Sell Just Dial with a stop loss of Rs 562, target of Rs 540

Sell Reliance Power with a stop loss of Rs 50, target of Rs 44

Buy Supreme Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1390, target of Rs 1450

Buy Yes Bank with a stop loss of Rs 335, target of Rs 355

Buy Jain Irrigation Systems with a stop loss of Rs 134, target of Rs 146

Sell JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 262, target of Rs 248

Sell UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4410, target of Rs 4250

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com

Sell DCB Bank around Rs 185-186 with stop loss of Rs 191 and target of Rs 173

Buy Godrej Consumer Products with a stop loss of Rs 1014 for target of Rs 1080

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1034 for target of Rs 1075

Sell Engineers India with a stop loss of Rs 182.50 for target of Rs 170

Buy Steel Authority of India with a stop loss of Rs 91 for target of Rs 95

Buy CONCOR with a stop loss of Rs 1444 and target of Rs 1520

Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1244 and target of Rs 1300

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy HCL Tech with target at Rs 975 and stop loss at Rs 950

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with target at Rs 1065 and stop loss at Rs 1037

Sel Jindal Steel & Power with target at Rs 250 and stop loss at Rs 270

Sell Reliance Communications with target at Rs 25 and stop loss at Rs 31

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com

Sell Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss at Rs 261 for target at Rs 240

Buy Biocon with a stop loss at Rs 545 for target at Rs 575