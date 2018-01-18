Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for January 18

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading higher by around 45 points at 10850, a rise of around 0.41 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a positive note.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 204, target of Rs 214

Buy Rain Industries with a stop loss of Rs 436, target of Rs 460

Buy Vakrangee Software with a stop loss of Rs 445, target of Rs 470

Buy TV Today with a stop loss of Rs 470, target of Rs 495

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com

Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 412.5 and target of Rs 435

Buy Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1324 and target of Rs 1410

Buy South Indian Bank with a stop loss of Rs 31.4 and target of Rs 34

Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 286 and target of Rs 301

Sell Mahanagar Gas below Rs 1052 with stop loss of Rs 1075 and target of Rs 1005

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Cholamandalam Investment with target at Rs 1365 and stop loss a Rs 1335

Buy Larsen & Toubro with target at Rs 1375 and stop loss at Rs 1340