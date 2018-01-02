App
Jan 02, 2018 10:15 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Rajat Bose for January 2

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com is of the view that one can buy Bharat Heavy Electricals with a stop loss of Rs 92.9 for target of Rs 100 and advises selling State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 312 and target of Rs 296 and a sell also on Kotak Mahindra Bank below Rs 993 with stop loss of Rs 1011 for target of Rs 965.

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading lower by around 41.50 points at 10517, a fall of around 0.39 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a negative note.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell PC Jeweller with a stop loss of Rs 475, target of Rs 450

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 334, target of Rs 352

Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 375, target of Rs 358

Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 311, target of Rs 297

Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1015, target of Rs 965

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Heavy Electricals with a stop loss of Rs 92.9 for target of Rs 100

Sell State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 312 and target of Rs 296

Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank below Rs 993 with stop loss of Rs 1011 for target of Rs 965

Sell Maruti Suzuki below Rs 9620 with stop loss of Rs 9720 and target of Rs 9425

Buy Chambal Fertilizers with a stop loss of Rs 151 and target of Rs 172

Buy Dish TV with a stop loss of Rs 83 for target of Rs 95

Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 29700 and target of Rs 28500

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com

Buy ONGC with stop loss below Rs 193, targets of Rs 199 and Rs 202

Sell Petronet LNG with a stop loss above Rs 256.10, targets of Rs 250 and Rs 248

tags #Stocks Views

