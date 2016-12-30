TMC MP Tapas Pal arrested by CBI in Rose Valley Chit Fund scam

Dec 30, 2016

Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal was today arrested by CBI for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam.

"We have arrested Tapas Pal for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Chit Fund scam. We had placed a few questions before him and he could not give any proper reply over the amount of money he had taken and on what basis," a senior CBI official told PTI.

Pal was interrogated for four hours. As he failed to give proper reply to any of the questions on his appointment as director to one of the Rose Valley companies or his involvement in the firm investing in bengali film industry, the CBI decided to arrest him, the official said.

The probe agency is likely to take him to Bhubaneswar for further questioning.

CBI had issued summons to Tapas Pal on December 27 in connection with the alleged scam, which is one of the cases of the chit fund scams being probed by the investigating agency.

He was asked to appear before the agency at its office in Salt Lake today.

