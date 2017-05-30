Titan's plan to serve millions rests on picking unorganised sectors to be in

Moneycontrol News

Titan’s Managing Director Bhaskar Bhat is no novice when it comes to the protestations of analysts and investors. But that has never deterred him from doing what he believes is best for the company, consumers and employees. If his customers – internal and external – are a happy lot, the rest takes care of itself. It is this conviction that made the company enter the jewelry business more than a decade ago when family jewellers were the order of the day.

In an interview with Moneycontrol at its headquarters in Bangalore, Bhat says: “We keep looking at unorganised sectors where lifestyle products are manufactured and sold. If we find the opportunity is big enough then we look at the category. Research tells us people are investing in themselves – like wellness, fitness, leisure travel etc. Investing in the self is a higher order today. We choose categories where you can serve millions.”

The company has a deep understanding of customers, retailing and lifestyle categories. It is this understanding that drives the company to enter unorganised categories and conquer them. Long before the others woke up to it, Titan realized that women were expected to emerge as a force by themselves as they became financially independent. That thinking drove the company to enter the jewelry business. Also, women have become a segment by themselves.

Typically, women have been making decisions for family for a while now but Titan imagined years ago that they would become a force to reckon with, independent of the family, says Bhat. They are making their own choices, influencing and advocating.

And Titan’s understanding of them is better than others. While many naysayers have raised eyebrows on Titan entering the sari segment, the company believes that in every category where it can unearth value and offer transparency is terms of quality, pricing, quality and branding, the company will enter.

Even if the category is small, Titan will explore it before the category explodes like it is doing with fragrances. Says Bhat: “We believe the fragrance market will explode provided the marketer brings value. Eyewear is still at Rs 400 crore as a category and saris is again early days. We have two years and we are still experimenting. We are a category player and we dive deep into it.” Given that the occasion-wear saris category is worth about Rs 24,000 crore, Titan stands a strong chance of capturing a large share of the market with its understanding of consumers.

Some of the other unorganised categories that could offer ample opportunity in future could be handbags or even luggage as these too are not as organised as in developed markets and there are a few mid or mass market players.