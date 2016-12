Titagarh Wagons sees govt order of future infantry CVs in a week

The defence ministry has announced it will award contracts for the development of future infantry combat vehicles. The ordinance factory board will go up against 5 private players in the fight for a Rs 60,000 crore contract.Titagarh Wagons is one of the contenders for this project.Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Umesh Chowdhary VC & MD of Titagarh Wagons said the ministry of defence will select 2 or 3 partners to design the prototype for this project. The prototype may take 2 to 3 years and it will be funded by the government.Also, the government order on future infantry combat vehicle (FICV) prototype should arrive in a week or two, he said.Further, Chowdhary said revenue generation for the project will take time, maybe a year or two.The likely contenders for FICV are L&T Mahindra , Pipavav Defence, Tata Motors Bharat Forge and Tata Power SED+ Titagarh wagons