Titagarh Wagons sees govt order of future infantry CVs in a week

Dec 20, 2016, 10.02 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Umesh Choudhary

MD, Titagarh Wagons

The defence ministry has announced it will award contracts for the development of future infantry combat vehicles. The ordinance factory board will go up against 5 private players in the fight for a Rs 60,000 crore contract.

Titagarh Wagons is one of the contenders for this project. 

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Umesh Chowdhary VC & MD of Titagarh Wagons said the ministry of defence will select 2 or 3 partners to design the prototype for this project. The prototype may take 2 to 3 years and it will be funded by the government.

Also, the government order on future infantry combat vehicle (FICV) prototype should arrive in a week or two, he said.

Further, Chowdhary said revenue generation for the project will take time, maybe a year or two.

The likely contenders for FICV are L&T , Mahindra , Pipavav Defence, Tata Motors + Bharat Forge and Tata Power SED+ Titagarh wagons .

Tags  Larsen and Toubro Mahindra and Mahindra Tata Motors Bharat Forge Tata Power Company Titagarh Wagons defence ministry FICV wagons

