Sep 05, 2017 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sep 05, 2017 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Soprano is an electric engineering graduate and MBA from Milan, with specialisation in strategic marketing from Luigi Bocconi University, Kolkata-based Titagarh Wagons said in a statement.

Titagarh Wagons' Italian arm names Vincenzo Soprano as CEO

Freight wagon manufacturer Titagarh Wagons today said Vincenzo Soprano has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Italian arm, Titagarh Firema.

Soprano is an electric engineering graduate and MBA from Milan, with specialisation in strategic marketing from Luigi Bocconi University, Kolkata-based Titagarh Wagons said in a statement.

"Titagarh Firema SpA, Italy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Titagarh Wagons Ltd, has appointed Vincenzo Soprano as Chief Executive Officer (CEO)," it said.

Umesh Chowdhary, Vice-Chairman and MD of Titagarh Wagons, said, "With his experience and excellent track record of leadership... Vincenzo ably supported by the team of professionals at Titagarh Firema is going to steer the company at the fast track and take it to the heights it deserves."

Titagarh Wagons, a flagship company of the Titagarh group, is the largest private manufacturer of railway coaches and biggest wagon maker -- other than the Railways.

