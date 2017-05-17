App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 17, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Thyssenkrupp labour boss affirms opposition to Tata merger

Tata on Tuesday agreed the main terms of a deal to cut benefits for its British pension scheme, which had been seen as a major stumbling block in the merger talks because Thyssenkrupp is opposed to taking on 15 billion pounds ($19.4 billion) in UK pension liabilities.

Tata Steel's latest pensions deal in Britain does not lessen Thyssenkrupp workers' opposition to a possible merger of the two companies' European steel operations, Thyssenkrupp's works council chief said.

"Now a joint venture really doesn't make any sense," Wilhelm Segerath told Reuters on Wednesday.

Under the deal, Tata will plough 550 million pounds into the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS). At the same time, Tata will give the BSPS a 33 percent equity stake in its UK business.

"That doesn't remove the risk posed by the pension liabilities," Thyssenkrupp's Segerath said.

