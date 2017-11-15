App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 14, 2017 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Three Dawood Ibrahim properties sold to Saifi Burhani Upliftment Trust

Though the exact auction prices are yet to be disclosed, reports suggest the Rounaq Afroz restaurant was auctioned for Rs 4.53 crore. The Damarwala property was bagged for Rs 3.53 crore and the Shabnam guest house fetched Rs 3.52 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday auctioned three of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s Maharashtra-based properties to the Saifi Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT).

The trust, run by the Bohra community, won bids for the three properties which includes two residences — six rooms of the Damarwala building and the Shabnam guest house — and a restaurant in Bhendi Bazaar named Hotel Raunaq Afroz (also known as Delhi Zaika).

Though the exact auction prices are yet to be disclosed, reports suggest the Rounaq Afroz restaurant was auctioned for Rs 4.53 crore. The Damarwala property was bagged for Rs 3.53 crore and the Shabnam guest house fetched Rs 3.52 crore.

Authorities had seized these properties, after Dawood fled India in the 1990s, under the provisions of Smuggling and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, also known as SAFEMA.

On Tuesday, authorities carried out the auction at the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Churchgate, Mumbai. This is the second time in two years the government attempted to auction the properties belonging to Dawood Ibrahim — the brains behind the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

Close to 27 appeals were filed by people claiming to be “long term tenants” of the Damarwala Building and Shabnam Guesthouse. The Appellate Tribunal for Forfeited Property, however, had dismissed the appeals under SAFEMA.

tags #Current Affairs #Dawood Ibrahim #India

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.