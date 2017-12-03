Those opposing bullet train can travel by bullock carts, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted those opposing the bullet train project and said such people should travel by bullock carts.

Modi and his government have often faced opposition fire over the ambitious project linking Ahmedabad and Mumbai. "Those opposing the bullet train project should travel on bullock carts. We won't mind," he said during an election rally in Bharuch.

The Rs 1.1 lakh crore bullet train project is being built by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Modi said the Congress government too wanted the high-speed rail corridor project but failed to clear it.

“Imagine how much employment will it generate for the region, for Bharuch. I ask you where will the cement for the bullet train (infrastructure) come from, iron come from, labourers come from? Won't that be from India? And who will be buying that? Japan. Isn't it a big deal?” he asked.