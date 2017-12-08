Thomas Cook India targets Odisha as growth market for forex business

Travel services provider Thomas Cook India today said it has identified Odisha as a significant growth market for its foreign exchange business.

To leverage this opportunity, the company has opened two forex counters at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Thomas Cook India said in a BSE filing.

"Bhubaneswar has been identified as a prime growth driver for Thomas Cook India and continues to deliver strong growth of 32 per cent YoY for our foreign exchange business," Thomas Cook (India) CEO Mahesh Iyer said.

The two new airport counters extend company's foreign exchange distribution and reach for Odisha to a total of three outlets and further augments its network in east India to a total of 23 consumer access centres, the company said.

Shares of Thomas Cook India Ltd were today trading at Rs 245 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.68 per cent from its previous close.