Thomas Cook India eyes 16% growth in holidays business in FY18

Travel services provider Thomas Cook India is aiming at up to 16 per cent growth for its holidays business during the current financial year.

The company also expects online sales to increase contribution to the holidays business going forward from around 21 per cent at present.

"We are looking at a growth of 14 to 16 per cent in our holidays business going forward during this fiscal year," Thomas Cook (India) Chairman and Managing Director Madhavan Menon told PTI.

With rapid digitisation across India and international markets, the company is expecting business coming through online channels to grow.

At present, for holidays business, around 21 per cent business comes through online channels and rest from the offline channels, he added.

"I think the online business will grow as we go forward but we are focusing on both online and offline models," Menon said.

Currently, Thomas Cook India has footprints in over 223 locations in 85 cities across India, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.

It had reported 41 per cent increase in consolidated total income to Rs 8,682.30 crore for the fiscal ended March 31, 2017 as against Rs 6,157.02 crore in the previous year.

When asked about impact from the recent acquisition of Kuoni's global network of destination management business in 17 countries, Menon said it will help in generating inbound traffic.

The transactions will give Thomas Cook leverage for contracting and other related benefits from the 17 countries expanding its global footprint spanning the Americas, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia.

"It will help in promotion of inbound business considering that these countries are the source markets for driving traffic...," Menon said.

Asia is becoming a destination of choice for both the US and Europe, he added.

Thomas Cook India Ltd (TCIL) provides travel services such as foreign exchange, corporate travel, MICE, leisure travel, insurance, visa and passport services and e-business.