App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 15, 2017 01:13 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Thomas Chandy, Kerala Transport Minister, resigns over land grab charges

Earlier in the day, CPI, a key constituent of the ruling LDF in Kerala, boycotted the cabinet meeting where embattled transport minister Thomas Chandy is also likely to be present.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Kerala Transport minister Thomas Chandy resigned on Wednesday. This came after the Alappuzha district collector on Tuesday confirmed the allegations of land encroachment and violation of Kerala conservation of paddy land.

Earlier in the day, CPI, a key constituent of the ruling LDF in Kerala, boycotted the cabinet meeting where embattled transport minister Thomas Chandy is also likely to be present.

Chandy’s party the NCP has said the minister will stay out of the cabinet temporarily and if he receives a positive order from Supreme Court he has to be given back the portfolio. CPI wanted immediate resignation of Chandy.

The Kerala high court on Tuesday, listening to Chandy's petition seeking a positive order, gave him a rap on the knuckles, asking if he would consider withdrawing his plea.

Read More

tags #India #Kerala transport minister #Politics #Thomas Chandy

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.