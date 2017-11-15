Thomas Chandy, Kerala Transport Minister, resigns over land grab charges

Kerala Transport minister Thomas Chandy resigned on Wednesday. This came after the Alappuzha district collector on Tuesday confirmed the allegations of land encroachment and violation of Kerala conservation of paddy land.

Earlier in the day, CPI, a key constituent of the ruling LDF in Kerala, boycotted the cabinet meeting where embattled transport minister Thomas Chandy is also likely to be present.

Chandy’s party the NCP has said the minister will stay out of the cabinet temporarily and if he receives a positive order from Supreme Court he has to be given back the portfolio. CPI wanted immediate resignation of Chandy.

The Kerala high court on Tuesday, listening to Chandy's petition seeking a positive order, gave him a rap on the knuckles, asking if he would consider withdrawing his plea.