you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 02, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This week in pharma: Lupin, Cadila, Strides Shasun get clearances from US FDA

The BSE Healthcare index gained 0.96 percent in the past week, the benchmark Sensex rose 0.43 percent.

Viswanath Pilla

Moneycontrol News

Pharmaceutical stocks extended their gains this week. The sector was buzzing with Lupin getting an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Aurangabad facility and some momentum in Dr Reddy's Teva portfolio.

How did Pharma Index Perform?

Dr Reddy's was biggest gainer this past week with its stock rising 6.2 percent.

Divis (5.1 percent), Aurobindo Pharma (3.18 percent) and Cadila Healthcare (2.57 percent) were the other two stocks that have gained, while Lupin (-0.35 percent) , Glenmark (-1.75 percent), Cipla (-0.94 percent), Torrent Pharma (-0.58 percent)and Biocon (-0.98 percent) have declined.

Here's what kept the sector buzzing:

Lupin, Cadila Healthcare and Strides Shasun have announced their facilties have cleared United States Food and Drug Association (US FDA) inspection.

 

Dr Reddy’s has entered an agreement with US-based Vivus to end patent litigation related to the latter’s anti-obesity pill Qsymia. The settlement agreement permits Dr Reddy's to begin selling a generic version of Qsymia from June 1, 2025, or earlier under certain circumstances.

The company also received favourable ruling from US court on patent litigation over proposed generic version of Suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film. Both the drugs were bought from Teva.

Biocon on Wednesday said US drug regulator has agreed to give three months extension of target action day for its breast cancer biosimilar Trastuzumab. The original target action day was September 3.

Target action day is the deadline set by US FDA to take a decision on the application to approve a new drug.

tags #Business #pharmaceutical

