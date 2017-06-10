This week in auto: Salman Khan launches e-cycle, Tata Motors’ Ravi Pisharody resigns

Moneycontrol News

From a star studded launch of new electric cycles to resignation of a top industry veteran, the automotive sector was witness to a fair share of developments during last week. Here is the comprehensive round up of the top developments of the week:

Salman Khan launches e-cycle

Actor Salman Khan kicked-off the week with launch of two electric bicycles price at Rs 40,000 and Rs 57,000. They were launched under the Being Human brand on the World Environment Day.

The two e-cycles have a range of around 40 kms to a full charge and can run at a top speed of 25km/hr. No registration and license is required to buy the two products. Apart from the regular brick and mortar shop, they will be retailed through online medium too.

Tata Motors’ Ravi Pisharody resigns

After spending 10 years with the company, Ravindra Pisharody resigned as the executive director of Tata Motors citing personal reasons. Pisharody was responsible for the commercial vehicle segment becoming the company’s face for the trucks and buses. He also quit as director of all Tata Motor subsidiaries.

His exit came at a time when the company has lost ground to rivals, losing market share to rivals likes of Ashok Leyland, VE Commercial Vehicles and Mahindra & Mahindra. Also, Tata Motors is in the middle of a mega HR restructuring, which is done to make the company leaner and agile to be able to respond to market changes at a much rapid pace.

NTPC forays into charging stations

State-run power giant NTPC said it will set up electric vehicle charging stations across the country as part of the government’s effort to promote green mobility. The first such stations are set up near office areas in Delhi and Noida.

Presently, there is a lack of charging infrastructure, which is one of the main reasons why not too many automotive manufacturers have shown interest in entering the electric vehicle space.

Over 6 lakh zero-star-for-safety cars sold in India last year.

India witnessed sales of over 6 lakh cars last year that had zero star safety rating as per tests conducted by private-run rating agency Global Ncap. The Maruti Suzuki Alto, the country’s largest selling car, Renault Kwid, Mahindra Scorpio and Hyundai Eon were the cars that did not score even one star rating.

Today, manufacturers are putting the option airbags and anti-lock braking system on several of the variants with some makers even offering them as standard despite the cost rise of around Rs 12, 000.

Scorpio AT discontinued

Mahindra & Mahindra, the country’s biggest manufacturer of utility vehicles, has discontinued the automatic version of its once popular sports utility vehicle Scorpio as it found fewer takers. Launched in 2015 the automatic version has thus been discontinued twice in the Scorpio’s lifetime.

Though the company has not said anything officially about a replacement option the buzz in the market states that M&M may plant a more refined and fine tuned version of the auto gearbox in the refreshed Scorpio which is due for launch later this year.