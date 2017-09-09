This week in Auto: M&M exits from mass market 2 wheelers, Tata Motors CTO resigns

Moneycontrol News

The spotlight was on the annual SIAM convention in Delhi where hundreds of senior executives from the automotive industry converged to discuss issues ranging from inconsistencies in policy making by the government to challenges in shifting to electric mobility. A couple of low key launches also made their way to news. This and a few more important news that made headlines during the week.

Mahindra withdraws from mass market

Nine years after entering the promising yet challenging segment of two-wheelers Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has decided to withdraw from the mass market category owing to dwindling sales despite repeated attempts at reviving demand.

The company will instead focus on the niche, premium segment of bikes and scooters under the brands Mojo, BSA, Jawa and Peugeot Motorcycles. These will be low volume high margin products aimed at turning around the loss-making operations.

Car makers urge government to have consistent auto policy

Car makers converged at the 57th Annual Convention of the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) raising a common plea to the government to avoid mid-life changes of policies drafted by various ministries.

Vehicle makers had to deal with the most volatile market situation last year resulting in uneven demand pattern which hurt growth and resulted in losses. Meanwhile, the government urged car makers to give up traditional fuels like petrol and diesel and instead adopt electric as the future medium.

Tata Motors CTO Tim Leverton resigns

Tim Leverton, President and Chief Technical Officer, Tata Motors resigned from the company and will be moving back to the UK because of personal reasons. This is the third high level exit from the company in the last three months.

Leverton had been deeply involved in alternate fuel technology such as electric, hybrids and next generation technology such as semi and fully autonomous cars as well as connected cars. He was instrumental in developing a family of new-age engines and powertrains branded as Revotron and Revotorq.

Dzire emerges as the best-seller in August

Maruti Suzuki’s compact hatchback Dzire saw doubling of sales in August which helped it toppling the aging workhorse Alto and become the best-selling model in the country. Nearly 31,000 units of the Dzire were sold last month as against the 15,800 units sold in the same month last year.

Alto still clocked 21,521 units, a growth of 3 percent last month. Volumes of the Baleno, which is nearly two years old, nearly doubled last month to 17,190 units. Overall Maruti remained the outlier in the industry bucking the trend with a growth of 26 percent. Its market share in August closed at 52.15 percent up from 50.7 percent clocked in July.

Audi launched petrol Q7, Mahindra launched e-Alfa

Audi, India’s third largest luxury car maker, added a petrol engine to the Q7, its biggest sports utility vehicle, priced at Rs 67.76 lakh. The Q7 40 TFSI gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that makes 252hp and 370Nm of peak torque. This petrol Audi does 0-100kph in 6.9 seconds and clocks a top speed of 233 kmph.

Mahindra & Mahindra, the biggest manufacturer of electric three and four wheeler, launched the passenger electric version of the Alfa called e-Alfa at Rs 1.12 lakh. The e-Alfa has a 120Ah battery with a range of 85km (in standard conditions) on a full charge. Its top speed is 25km per hour. The three-wheeler has a four seating configuration (seats facing each other) for the passengers.

Tata Motors Jamshedpur plant workers protest

A section of workers staged protests at the heavy and medium truck making facility of Tata Motors in Jamshedpur seeking clarity on the pay hike. The Jamshedpur facility is the oldest establishment and one of the four commercial vehicle making facilities of the Mumbai-based company which also houses an engineering division.

While according to reports members of the union said that production was halted at the plant the company however said that the protest did not result in any impact of the output of the plant which has a capacity to make 1.44 lakh units a year.

Harley Davidson cuts prices

American cult bike maker Harley Davidson today has slashed prices of 2017 edition of its Fat Boy and Heritage Softail Classic models by up to Rs 2.5 lakh to clear stock.

The Fat Boy will be cheaper by Rs 201,010 and available at Rs 1,499,990 from Rs 17,01,000 earlier. The Heritage Softail Classic will be priced at Rs 1,599,990 as against Rs 18,50,000 earlier, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.