This week in Auto: June sales fell sharpest in four years, new appointment at Nissan

The pace of new model launches did not subside this week with as many as three products were released ranging from a luxury sedan to a commercial minivan. A key appointment was also made at a Japanese company, which had been struggling with several top level exits.

Here are some of the top auto stories of the week:

*Passenger vehicles sales slowest in 4 years

Passenger vehicle sales for June fell 11.2 percent — sharpest since March 2013 — accordng to the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Sales were impacted by expectation of declining prices as a result of implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1. Prices dipped by 2.4-14 percent post roll out of GST.

*Skoda Octavia facelift launched

Czech car maker Skoda launched the face-lifted Octavia at Rs 15.5 lakh. The top-end of the car is priced at Rs 22.9 lakh. The Octavia was its original top-seller and was the model which helped Skoda debut in India.

The new Octavia get a new front-end with quad headlamp design, full-LED lighting. The car features equipment such as a hands-free parking function, panoramic sunroof with remote operation, 12-way electric-adjust driver seat with memory, navigation and a driver fatigue monitoring system as per trim levels.

*Thomas Kuehl appointed Nissan India head

Former face of Skoda Auto India Thomas Kuehl has been appointed as the president of Nissan India Operations, effective from October 1, 2017.

Kuehl, who was formerly the chief executive and president of Volkswagen Korea, will be responsible for both Nissan and Datsun brands and will head all operations in India including marketing and sales, manufacturing and research and development.

Kuehl replaced Guillaume Sicard who stepped down in April this year. Peyman Kargar, Chairman of Nissan’s Africa, Middle East and India region, was the interim head of Nissan India operations. Kuehl appointment for that position is the third in four years.

*Volvo V90 Cross Country

Swedish auto giant Volvo launched the V90 Cross Country priced at Rs 60 in the single trim, estate wagon option. The car is largely based on the S90 sedan.

The 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country is powered by a new D5 engine that is a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel motor. Retaining the same eight-speed automatic gearbox from the older D4 mill, the new motor churns out 235PS and 480Nm of torque.

Mahindra Jeeto launched Rs 3.45 lakh

Utility vehicle specialist Mahindra & Mahindra launched the van version of the Jeeto priced, targeted at the three-wheeler and micro van segment. The four-wheeler is priced at Rs 3.45 lakh.

The company spent Rs 150 crore and little over one year in developing the vehicle which is based on the 2015 launch of Jeeto cargo, a mini truck. The vehicle is a commercial four wheeler.