This week in Auto: Harley enters race to buy Ducati, Honda launches its cheapest scooter

Moneycontrol News

Italian bike brand Ducati saw new suitors lining up for a potential buy-out while closer home Japanese bike giant Honda launched the most affordable scooter to further strengthen its presence in that segment. Here is a full list of such developments that you will need to know about the automotive world.

Harley enters race to buy Ducati

The list of suitors to buy iconic motorcycle brand Ducati just swelled by two with the addition of American heavyweight Harley-Davidson and Bajaj Auto.

The Milwaukee-based cruiser bike maker has reportedly hired Goldman Sachs to work on the deal, according to Reuters. Hero and Royal Enfield were amongst the earliest names that cropped up. The deal size could be Euro 1.5 billion (Rs 10,500 crore).

Launch of Honda Cliq

Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India, the country’s second largest two-wheeler maker, launched its cheapest scooter Cliq priced at Rs 42,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Cliq is based on the Navi platform and uses the same 110cc engine which is seen on the Activa, India’s largest selling two-wheeler. Starting with Rajasthan the Cliq will be gradually be expanded to rest of the country in a phased manner.

Ather Energy appoint Venky Padmanabhan

Bengaluru-based Electric automotive start-up Ather Energy has appointed Venkatesh (Venky) Padmanabhan, the former chief executive of Eicher Motor-owned Royal Enfield as its chief operating officer.

Padmanabhan will head the supply chain, quality manufacturing and service delivery network of Ather. The Bengaluru-based company also appointed Thiruppathy Srinivasan Vice President of Vehicle Development.

BMW to invest Rs 130 crore

German luxury car maker BMW said it will invest Rs 130 crore to enhance India operations taking its total investment in the country to Rs 1250 crore.

The company will launch latest models of 5 Series and the 6 Series Grand Turismo in India further strengthening its product portfolio. The new investments will also go into its two-wheeler business Motarrad and its financial services business.

Baleno clocks 200,000 sales, Dzire waiting period swells to 3 months

Maruti Suzuki premium hatchback Baleno clocked 200,000 units sales in just 20 months of launch making it one of the best-selling Maruti’s models in recent times.

Launched in May the runaway hit Dzire has a lot going for it with waiting period increasing to 3 months on the compact sedan. The sedan is available in eight variants across petrol and diesel and with the automatic gearbox option.