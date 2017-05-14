This week in auto: Duster fails crash test, Royal Enfield shows interest in Ducati

From Renault Duster failing a crash test to Royal Enfield showing interest in buying premium bike brand Ducati, here are the top motown stories of this week

Isuzu MU-X launched

Set to take on the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu launched the MU-X, the flagship premium sports utility vehicle priced at Rs 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

The seven-seater, two and four wheel drive SUV is powered by a 3.0 litre turbo-diesel engine generating 177 bhp mated to a five speed automotive gearbox. The MU-X undercuts the Endeavour and Fortuner and almost on par with the Chevrolet Trailblazer.

TVS Motors heads to Central America

Chennai-headquartered two-wheeler major TVS Motor has tied up with MASESA for distribution of its two and three wheeler in Central America. The Masesa alliance will help TVS Motor make a foray into Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

Over the next 12 months, TVS Motor will open around 500-600 outlets in these markets. MASESA will be in charge of handling marketing, sales, distribution, service and spare parts of TVS bikes.

Renault Duster fails crash test

The Renault Duster, which was at one time the best-selling SUV in India, scored a zero star rating for adult occupant protection at a crash test conducted by the Global NCAP.

The crash test showed that owing to lack of airbags, the driver injuries would have been unacceptably high. The Duster also scored 2 stars for rear seat child occupant protection. In the Indian Duster, head of the driver did not contact the airbag in the centre as it should, exposing the head to impact on the steering wheel and therefore risk to more injuries.

Royal Enfield shows interest in Ducati

Chennai-based niche motorcycle maker Royal Enfield has reportedly shown interest in buying Audi-owned Italian brand Ducati, which was said to be put on the block by German heavyweight Volkswagen.

Eicher-owned Royal Enfield has refused to speak on the matter. As per reports, VW is seeking Rs 10,500 crore for the sale. As per earlier reports, Hero, India’s largest two-wheeler maker, had been approached for the same buyout.

Commercial vehicle sales nosedive 55% in April

Following heavy liquidation of stock in March and subsequent hike in prices in April, sales of medium and heavy commercials (MHCV) crashed 55 percent last month, the highest single month fall since 2008-09.

According to data supplied by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, MHCV sales stood at just 10,602 units during the month as compared to 23,515 units sold in the same month last year. The total CV segment recorded a fall of 23 percent during April to 41,490 units as against 53,835 units sold in the same month last year.